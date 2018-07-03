Pending
Robert A. Boens, 85, of Coal Valley, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Gerald Bopes, 76, of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, passed away Sunday July 1, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Dolores A. “Uppy” Bridges, 86, of Annawan, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Woodridge Assisted Living, Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Atkinson, Illinois.
Odelia Cotton, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island
Betty J. Hatchett, 96, of Moline, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Silver Cross in Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Marilyn J. (Burde) Jurgersen, 90, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at, the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dr. Robert J. Lambert, 91, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Helen G. Mohr, 77, of Alameda, California, formerly of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at Crown Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Alameda. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Robert J. Peterson, 93, formerly of Moline, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at New Prospectives Senior Living, Silvis. Arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Christina Rock, 38, of Milan, died Friday, June 29, 2018, in an automobile accident in Milan. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.
Patricia A. Rubley, 82, of Davenport, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Yvonne I. Sammons, 82, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo.
Dr. Harley D. Schnowske, 82, of Cambridge. Illinois, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse Moore, Cambridge.
David Richard Smith, 71, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois.
Arthur L. Wallgren, 84, of rural Erie, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Atkinson, Illinois.
Donald F. Wilson, 90, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.