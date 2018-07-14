Todd Hubble, 60, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Clay Johnson passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Art Jones, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Renee Ann Sinksen, 41, of Walcott, died on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City, following a lengthy illness. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Lois E. Yost, 89, of Park View, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Chambers, Eldridge.