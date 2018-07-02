Donald F. Wilson, 90, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at the Simpson memorial Home in West Liberty. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
ICKES: Davenport woman struck by cyclist, killed on bike path
-
Gus just wants to swim; mother may sue Whitewater Junction over ADA issue
-
Davenport police investigate shots fired call
-
Davenport motorcyclist remembered with leather-vested memorial on River Drive
-
Updated: Missing Bettendorf man found in good health
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotionsponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
Today's milestones
Funeral Homes
Cedar Memorial Park & Funeral Home
319-393-8000