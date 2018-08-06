Carol Eyrich, 78, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her home in Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Shawn L. Carrillo-Jewell, 50, of Bettendorf, died on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. at Bettendorf Healthcare Center in Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Basil C. Jordan, 91, of Davenport, formerly of Alpha, Ill., died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Christian Retirement Homes, Inc. in Davenport. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha.
Virginia J. Lawhorn, 90, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Betty Jean Lindbom, 79, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Denise Marie Nixon, 62, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory.
Suzanne Kay Schafer, 79, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.
Virginia A. Stockdale, 92, of Rock Island, died on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.