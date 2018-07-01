Odelia Cotton, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Flora L. Hunter, 86, of East Moline, passed away on June 30, 2018, at her home. Further arrangements are pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary.
Charles K. Lane, 73, of Preston, Iowa, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at home. Services are pending with Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Anna Harriet Lindgren, 98, of Friendship Manor, Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Silver Cross, Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Services are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline
Patricia M. Logston, 79, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
William Jay "W.J." Roe, 55, of Clinton, passed away June 29, 2018, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Royce F. "Stroto" VerStraete, 84, of Atkinson, passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Hammond Henry Hospital Long Term Care in Geneseo. Services are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.
Donald F. Wilson, 90, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at the Simpson memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.