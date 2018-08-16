Christopher E. Bunch, 14, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Nancy L. Fifer, 67, of Davenport, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Manor Care Rehabilitation Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Argustia Lacy, 83, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Tom Morrissey, 60, of Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Helen Pepperling, 91, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Richard E. Winger, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.