Quinton Donelson

January 4, 1963 - June 7, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson 57, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his family.
Quinton was born on January 4, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m, Monday June 15, 2020. at Christ Apostolic Church, 1201 W. 6th Street, Davenport, Iowa.
Arrangements under the director of Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island, Ill.
