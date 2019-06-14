May 5, 1942-June 12, 2019
MOLINIE - Quinton E. Ford, 77, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th Street, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Avenue, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal, where the Moline American Legion Post No. 246 will conduct military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org).
Quinton was born on May 5, 1942, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Quinton and Vivian (Vroman) Ford. He met his sweetheart, Joyce A. Thorngren, in junior high school and they later married on December 17, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2015.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was previously employed in structural steel sales, retiring in 2005.
Quinton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was active as an assisting minister, taught Sunday School and vacation Bible school, and was a confirmation leader, a Befriender volunteer, and a Via de Cristo participant. He coached numerous youth basketball, baseball and softball, and football teams. He was also past president of Willard School PTA, a Scout leader, a Hospice volunteer and board member, a member of American Legion Post No. 246, a certified NRA firearms instructor, and volunteered at Arrowhead Ranch. In his younger years he played semi-pro football for the Davenport Warriors.
Survivors include his children, Quinton B. (Lauren) Ford, Downers Grove, Ill., Stacy (Stephen) Elliott, Rock Island, Ill., Christopher (Laura) Ford, Moline, Ill., Sarah (John) Turner, Moline, Ill., Joshua (Aimee) Ford, Moline, Ill.; 8 grandchildren, Haleigh (Ricky) Hoyt, Joel Turner, Carly (Justin) Morris, Quinton T. (Abby) Ford, Aaron Ford, Keaton Ford, Jacob Ford, and Brody Ford; great-grandchildren, Alena Turner, Ryker Hoyt, Sawyer Morris, Graham Hoyt, Addison Morris, and Ryan Morris; siblings, Robbin Hensley, Chantel Brems, Burse (Gary) Badley, Timothy Ford; and friend, Terry Wisecarver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers, Sergei and Patrick.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.