June 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — R. Richard Springsteen, 90, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Richard's name may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Richard was born in 1928 to Cecil and Lydia Springsteen in Burlington, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Joan Campbell on April 17, 1948. Richard was a forklift operator for 28 years at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He loved watching old western movies and TV shows, especially John Wayne movies and "Gunsmoke." Richard loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. During his free time, he would read his Bible. Before Richard went to live at Good Samaritan, he lived with his daughter, Terri, for 16 years.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard Springsteen Jr., Patrick Springsteen, Nancy (Sid) Sampson, Terri (Roy) Gaines, Mary Jo Hanten, Brian (Janiel) Springsteen and Sue (Les) Miller; daughter-in-law, Jolene Springsteen; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Marriett Snyder and Myra Canezaro; and his best buddy, Henry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; two sons, Mike and Mark; two granddaughters, Sabrina and Jessica; his parents; and 12 siblings.
