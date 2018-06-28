November 21, 1970-June 26, 2018
DURANT, Iowa — Rae Jean McGuire, 47, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Rae was born in Davenport on November 21, 1970, to Raymond and Doris (Pulliam) Hanson.
Rae graduated from Durant High School in 1989 and from Hamilton Tech in 1991. Rae married John P. McGuire Jr. on May 15, 1993, in Davenport.
She worked in sales at SSAB in Montpelier.
She was a member of the Durant American Legion Auxiliary and the friends of the Durant Community Center. She was proud of being a blood donor for many years. She was an active volunteer in the Durant Community. Above all, her children were her greatest joy.
A celebration of Life gather of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, from 3-6 p.m. at the Idle Hour Lanes in Durant.
Rae is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Bailey McGuire (Kyle Herrick); son, Connor, all of Durant; her parents, Raymond and Doris Hanson of Stockton; and her brother, Darren McCleary of Durant.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dean McCleary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Durant Community Center in her memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.