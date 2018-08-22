Ralph Barlow

December 30, 1942-August 20, 2018
ERIE, Ill. — Ralph H. Barlow, 75, of Erie, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie. A Masonic service will follow at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be determined.
Ralph was born December 30, 1942, in Amboy, Illinois, to Franklin and Doris (Stouffer) Barlow. He served honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam. He married Susan Hamm Sperry on July 28, 1995, in Erie. Ralph owned and operated a trucking company and was a diesel mechanic for many years. He was a longtime member and past master of the Clinton Masonic Lodge. He loved his dogs, and enjoyed baseball and basketball. He loved to cook and bake, and took up knitting and crocheting after heart trouble slowed him down.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Jason Barlow, Savanna, Illinois, Daniel Sperry, Erie, and Traci (James) Brown, Erie; brothers, Dana (Beverly) Barlow, Eldena, Illinois, Dale (Shirley) Barlow, Amboy; sister, Janet Barlow, Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, Jordon Sperry, Austin and Kennah Meier, Denny, Ty, Lexi and Layla Barlow; great-grandchildren, Brecken and Harper Meier; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents and nephew, Brett Barlow.
