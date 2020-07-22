BETTENDORF-Ralph D. Anderson, 88, of Bettendorf passed away on July 21, 2020 at Bickford Cottage. A private graveside service will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to Bickford of Davenport or Heartland Hospice. Online memorials may be made at www.weertsfh.com

Ralph was born on December 11, 1931 to Roy and Hannah (Orne) Anderson. Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Vaughn on July 8, 1955 in Davenport. Ralph was employed by Caterpillar as a machinist, retiring after 32 years. He went on to work at the Rock Island Arsenal for an additional 10 years. Ralph was a member of “Dads Club.” He played softball in his younger years. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Cardinals fan. He enjoyed bowling, his vegetable gardens and was an animal lover, especially his dogs.