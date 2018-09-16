Ralph Drexler

June 9, 1936 - September 13, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Ralph D. Drexler, of East Moline, Illinois, died at Rosewood Care Center, Moline, on Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on June 9, 1936, Ralph was the son of Frank J. and Rose (Troiber) Drexler. He married Marie Loucks on August 23, 1969. He was a member of St. Anne Church in East Moline.
Survivors, in addition to Marie, include two children, Douglas P. (Cara) Drexler, and Pamela J. (James) Beavin; four grandchildren, Adam Drexler, Gretchen Drexler, Brent Beavin, and Elyse Beavin; and nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Oreline Palko; and a brother, Franklin D. Drexler.
Following high school graduation, Ralph served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He then received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh and a master's degree from Illinois State University. He also later pursued advanced graduate work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. From 1963 to 1998, he was a professor of speech, theatre, and film at Black Hawk College in Moline.
Ralph's goal was excellence, whether in teaching, photography, gardening, or Civil War studies. He enjoyed both domestic and international travel. He was inventive in practical endeavors and creative in aesthetic ones. He enthusiastically supported his children and grandchildren in their activities.
A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Fr. Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time. Private burial will take place after service at Rock Island National Cemetery.
