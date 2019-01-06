June 4, 1937-January 4, 2019
MOLINE - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ralph F. Brown, 81, of Moline, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, 4700 53rd St, Moline.
Per his wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded following services. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Mr. Brown passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at his home.
Ralph Fayne Brown was born June 4, 1937, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to John and Marie (Simpkins) Brown. He graduated from Bloom Township High School, Chicago Heights, in 1955 and from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1960. He was married to Carolynn Russell Bjurstrom. He later married Betty Noble Daniels on March 17, 1979, at the Moline Gospel Temple and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. He retired from Bituminous Casualty Corp. in 1990, where he had been manager of applications programming and systems programming for 32 years. He was a Realtor at Good Day Realty from 1990 to January 2011. He also worked at AAA Minnesota/ Iowa Motor Club 1997, Bi-State Janitorial Supplies 1998, ActII Limo Service 1999 and was an ordained minister.
He had been a member, teacher, and deacon at Moline Gospel Temple (now MGT Good Hope). He and his wife were founding members of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities. He was also a realtor for the church.
Survivors include his wife Betty, children and their spouses, Cara (Jeff) Rath, Moline, Russell (Trudy) Brown, Texas, Aaron (Vicki) Brown, Cleveland, Ill., Mindy (Jon) Rodocker, Moline, Angela (Chris) Daniels, Cambridge, Audrey Peal, East Moline, and Thomas Daniels, Aurora, Ill.; 29 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother in law Richard (Janet) Noble, Cambridge; 3 nephews; and 5 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter in law Sonya, and grandson Trent.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mr. Brown's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.