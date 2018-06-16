October 18, 1922-June 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Ralph Schneider, 95, of Davenport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, June 18, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. He will be buried in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Legion Scholarship Fund. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ralph was born October 18, 1922, in Dubuque to Emil and Veda (Mayne) Schneider. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1940. He was a Navy veteran, serving in WWII, South Pacific. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal during the time he served. Ralph was united in marriage to Doris Doyle on February 15, 1947.
Those left honoring his memory include children, Tom (Diane) Schneider, Donna (Craig) Nelson and Bev (Dan) Scott; grandchildren, Jim, Mike, Wendy, Rachel and David; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Schneider.