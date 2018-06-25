June 22, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa - Ralph Spies of Tipton passed on June 22, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a brief illness.
Ralph was 91 years old. He was born to Ida and Andrew Spies on July 17, 1926, in Davenport. Ralph was married to Jean Rohwer on October 12, 1946. She proceeded him in death on April 26, 1982.
Ralph worked for Hargrave Implement for 47 years not only as an employee but as a great friend. We say “thank you” to the Hargrave family.
Ralph was the father to 10 children, 2 of which have proceeded him in death, Diane Kessler and Dean Spies.
Ralph is survived by Jim (Carol) Spies, Connie (Tony) Daluisio, Bob (Sue) Spies, Gary Spies, Ronnie Spies, Terry (Deb) Spies, Bonnie (Mark) Meier and Dick (Jan) Spies; 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dancing partner, June Meade, a brother and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 28th, from 9-11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home with a short service immediately following at 11 a.m.
As a family, we would like to thank everyone for caring and being a part of our father's life. A very special thank you to his afternoon visitor, Bella.