Ralph Welsch

August 20, 1935-July 23, 2018
MUSCATINE — Ralph "Bob" Welsch, 82, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the American Legion Post 27. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Bob was born on August 20, 1935, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Gladys McCoy Welsch. He married June Brewer in Rock Island on July 13, 1957.
He worked as a commercial flooring installer and was a member of the American Legion Post 27.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife June of Muscatine; his daughters, Candis and Doug Reist, and their children, Kyle, Darren and wife, Lacey, and Eric, of Muscatine, Tamera Thorndyke and her children, Clarissa, Cory, and Cody, of Muscatine, and Desiree Welsch and her children, Tawny and Seth, of Arizona; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Elizabeth "Sis" Tietge, of Missouri.
Bob was preceded by his parents, three brothers and one sister.