September 25, 1967-June 18, 2018
MOLINE — Ramona Lee (Betts) Diedrich, 50, of Moline, left us on Monday, June 18, 2018, for her eternal tropical paradise.
Ramona was born September 25, 1967, in Clinton, the daughter of James Betts. Ramona married Thom Diedrich, the love of her life, on May 23, 1998, at Assumption Catholic Church. Ramona and Thom celebrated 20 years of marriage.
Ramona and Thom loved to travel, especially anywhere warm, and welcomed family and friends to join them, sometimes as many as 40 would meet up on the beaches of Hawaii, Dominican Republic, Bahamas or their favorite place, Jamaica. On several trips, Ramona and Thom brought school supplies to a small mountain school in Jamaica and when they visited, they where greeted by the children with music, songs and big smiles.
Ramona will be lovingly remembered by her soulmate, Thom; fur children, Oliver and Mikey; brothers, Dr. Richard (Jeff) Betts, Stephan Betts, Aaron (Lindsey) Betts; nieces and nephews, Trevor, Abbigail, Tate, Chandler, Kyle, Maddie, Braxton and Kason; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She will always be Aunt Momo or Ja Mona. She was welcomed to heaven by her dad, James (Jonsey) Betts, and grandmother, Myrtle Betts and Allene Morgan. Ramona was the glue that held the Betts family together, always taking care of everyone else first.