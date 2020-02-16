Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson

Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson

{{featured_button_text}}
Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson

February 05, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson, 76, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson after an extended illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. with visitation following until 7 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Among her survivors include her daughters Andrea (Russell) Fulgham, Amelia Olson, and Dr. Simona (Aaron) Seastrand, all of Tucson, Arizona.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News