February 05, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Ramona Marie (Ortiz) Olson, 76, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson after an extended illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. with visitation following until 7 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Among her survivors include her daughters Andrea (Russell) Fulgham, Amelia Olson, and Dr. Simona (Aaron) Seastrand, all of Tucson, Arizona.