March 13, 1957 — July 19, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services to celebrate the life of Ramona “Mona” M. Priebe, 61, of Davenport, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:30 until service time. A private burial will be held at a later date. Ramona died on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals following a lengthy illness.
Ramona Marie Priebe was born on March 13, 1957, the daughter of Henry and Geraldine (Bruty) Priebe. After graduation from Davenport Central High School she furthered her education in graduating from NIACC (Northern Iowa Area Community College) with her associates degree in Business. She worked as a manager for Walmart in various area locations for many years.
Mona loved to read, collect movies, play video games and solitaire, sew, refinish furniture, and most especially do crossword puzzles and cook for her family.
Surviving members of the family include a daughter, Jessica (Buddy Ackerman) Priebe of Mason City, Iowa; a son, Jason (Sabrina) Priebe of Mason City Iowa; three sisters, Catherine Bush and Frances (Donald) Eisentrager, both of Davenport, Patricia Priebe of Bettendorf; six grandchildren, Tori, Brittany, Nathaniel, Summer, Mylee and Joey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Anthony, in infancy.
Memorials may be made to the family to be decided for a favorite charity.
