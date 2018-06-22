March 14, 1957-June 19, 2018
MOLINE — Funeral services for Randy J. Ellis, 61, of Moline, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Mr. Ellis passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at his residence.
Randy John Ellis was born on March 14, 1957, in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of Franklin and Wanda (Williams) Ellis. On October 22, 1994, he married Katrina Bratton in Rock Island. Randy worked in the tool and die trade until being injured in 2006. He loved computers and began working with them in his late teens. He also enjoyed Wii and Facebook games.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Katrina Bratton-Ellis of Moline; parents, Franklin and Wanda Ellis of Davenport; sister, Barbara and Ron Minnick (Bibens) of Colona; brother, Franklin C. Ellis of Davenport; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial fund has been established.
