July 9, 1959- February 7, 2020
COAL VALLEY -- Randy Lee Linn, 60, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial will be held at the Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family, to the Randy Linn Memorial Fund.
Randy was born July 9, 1959, in Moline, to Irvin and Beverly (Talbot) Linn. He married Christine Seabloom on September 8, 1979, in Orion, Illinois; they celebrated their 40th anniversary last year. He graduated from Orion High School, Black Hawk College, and St. Ambrose University, and also received his Master's Degree from Western Illinois University. He was a well-respected CPA. Randy loved his work and considered many of his clients friends. His work ethic was unparalleled and he was a constant source of inspiration and guidance to his children.
Randy was active in youth sports in Moline for many years, serving as a favorite coach, league president, and secretary of Moline Little League for several years. As coach, he led his son's 13-year-old Moline Little League team to second in state. He was instrumental in obtaining the lights and scoreboard at Riverside Park, was a well-loved youth sports coach, and started a traveling baseball team. He was a volunteer accountant for Crime Stoppers and over the years participated in many community organizations. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan (despite his daughter's best efforts and countless trips to Iowa City, he was never fully converted to a Hawkeye fan). He was the Quad Cities connoisseur of fine whiskey and enjoyed many trips to the Kentucky Derby and Chicago races with his sons and son-in-law. He also enjoyed helping his son with catering events for Barley & Rye. He enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Scotland where he received certificates for being an official Jameson Whiskey taster and an official Guinness pourer. But perhaps his greatest joy came from simply being in the company of his loved ones.
Randy could talk to anyone and made friends everywhere he went. He was generous to a fault, always put himself second and everyone else first. The most important thing to Randy was his family, and especially his grandchildren, to whom he was literally incapable of telling no.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Christine; three children and their spouses, Jared and Lauren Linn, Abbey and Andy Waeyaert, and Josh Linn; four grandchildren, Ethan and Jayden Roney and Kennedy and Lincoln Waeyaert; his parents, Irvin and Beverly Linn; sisters and spouses, Kelly (Mark) Ferkel and Karyn Linn (Paul Bazan); his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Seabloom; Christine's siblings and spouses, Cindy Seabloom (Debbie Sanders), Steve Seabloom, Mark (Pam) Seabloom, Tom (Julie) Seabloom, and Ann (Bill) Versluys; numerous nieces and nephews; longtime friends who were like his family, Bill and Debbie Burrus; and three granddogs.
He was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Linn, and his father-in-law, Theodore Seabloom.
Randy's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.