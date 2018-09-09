August 31, 2018
GARLAND, Texas - Randy VanMaanen, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Methodist Richardson Medical Center in Garland, Texas. Randy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Monday, August 27th.
Randy is survived by his wife Sharon (Garcia), and children Jordan, Tori, Ben and Nate. Randy's family currently resides in Garland, Texas. He is the son of Lois (Shirlaw) and Walter VanMaanen. His mother resides in Davenport and his father preceded him in death in 2000. Randy has one brother, Jeff, residing in Boiling Springs, S.C.
Randy attended Davenport Central High School, graduating in 1983. He played basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils. He was an all-conference pitcher his senior year. After graduation, Randy attended Saint Ambrose College, graduating in 1987.
Randy spent most of his adult years working for State Farm Insurance. He relocated to the San Diego, Calif., in 1990, where he met his wife Sharon. They resided for many years in Escondido, Calif. Randy and his family moved to the Dallas, Texas, area three years ago as he continued to work for State Farm.
Randy loved his family and spending time with them was his main priority in life. He was actively involved in his children's athletic interests and coached many of their teams. Randy made many life-long friendships through his children's participation in sports.
A memorial service will be held in several weeks in Garland, Texas, with another memorial service to follow in Escondido, Calif. Please refer to Sharon VanMaanen and Cindy (Jeff's wife) VanMaanen's facebook pages for future dates regarding those memorials. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's name to Naaman Forest High School Baseball (c/o Lois VanMaanen 1727 West 68th Street, Davenport, IA 52806). His youngest sons play baseball for Naaman Forest High School.