August 3, 1958-December 23, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Randy Wood, 61, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to service time at the Mortuary. The family requests casual dress.
Randy passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Randy was born on August 3, 1958, in Davenport, the son of Denzil "Hap" and Mary Lou (Clark) Wood. He married Gail J. Nielsen on October 15, 1983, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Gerdau Ameristeel, Wilton, Iowa. He was a member of United Steelworkers, Local #8581.
He played base guitar with the West End bands, White Water and HartWood, every weekend with members, Joel Harter, Norm Dvorak and Steve Sanders. He enjoyed bonfires and fishing with his grandchildren on the Cedar River at his cabin in Atalissa, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife; Gail, of Davenport, daughters; Holly (Andrew) Wood-Carpenter of Davenport, Sherri (Martin) Harris of Davenport, son; Andrew (Kara) Wood of Davenport, sisters; Janis (Tom) Gow of Greer, S.C., Deb (Norm) Dvorak of Davenport, brothers; Ron (Jan) Wood of Prosperity, S.C., Dennis (Loretta) Wood of Dallas, Texas, Terry (George Parze) Wood of Cape Coral, Fla., three grandchildren; Cole and Ellie Carpenter and Ashlynn Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.