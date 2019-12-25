August 3, 1958-December 23, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Randy Wood, 61, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to service time at the Mortuary. The family requests casual dress.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Randy passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Randy was born on August 3, 1958, in Davenport, the son of Denzil "Hap" and Mary Lou (Clark) Wood. He married Gail J. Nielsen on October 15, 1983, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Gerdau Ameristeel, Wilton, Iowa. He was a member of United Steelworkers, Local #8581.

He played base guitar with the West End bands, White Water and HartWood, every weekend with members, Joel Harter, Norm Dvorak and Steve Sanders. He enjoyed bonfires and fishing with his grandchildren on the Cedar River at his cabin in Atalissa, Iowa.