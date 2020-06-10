× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 24, 1951 - May 12, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Raul G. Chavera, age 68, of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2020, after a long illness. He was born to Pedro and Maria L. Chavera at Falfurrias, Texas, where he spent his childhood and graduated high school. He later moved to Iowa.

He married Monica Oxley on May 4, 1974, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in West Branch, Iowa. They shared 46 years together.

Raul was a hard worker all his life. He retired from the Heinz Company in Muscatine, Iowa, after 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Dallas Cowboys, and loved to barbecue. He enjoyed his trips to Texas to visit family.

Raul is survived by his wife Monica, a daughter Amy (Josh) Elliott of Winfield, Iowa; a son Ryan(Stephanie) of Pensacola, Florida; and grandchildren Cole, Hanna, Taylor and Kyle Tisinger of Iowa. Also surviving are his twin sister Rosalinda Garza and brothers Pedro, Margarito, Rolando and Rodolfo, all of Texas. Mother-in-law, Julia Oxley, sisters-in-law Rose Oxley and Laura (Joe) Fuhrmeister; brothers-in-law Jim (Ruth), Brian(Connie), Tim(Rachel), Marcus(Kari) and John(Dawn) Oxley, all of Iowa. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.