February 20, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS — Raul Guerrero Sr., 90, of Minneapolis, formerly of Moline,  died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Services are Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery.

He graduated from Moline High School in 1946 and married Amelia “Millie” Lopez, who precedes him.

He was a member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and worked for Jaydon Dist. Inc.

Among survivors are two daughters, Catherine Bishop (Craig), Minneapolis, Susan Guerrero (Doug Wheeler), Lancaster, Wis.

Full obituary will appear the week before services and at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

