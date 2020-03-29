September 3, 1951-March 22, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Ray J. Voss, 68, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Silvercrest Senior Living, Davenport.

Keeping with Ray's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and burial took place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A memorial service will take place in the future.

Ray Jeffrey Voss was born on September 3, 1951, in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Lovetta (Miller) Voss. He was united in marriage to Jane Ann Stepp on November 8, 1975, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2011.

Ray was the Fabrication Shop Supervisor at Parr Instrument Company, retiring in 2011. Prior to that, he worked in his father's businesses, Lenker-Voss Manufacturing & Development Company and Eagle Valley Manufacturing Company, both in Eldridge.

A lifelong music lover, Ray played bass guitar and was in a band that called themselves “Northern Light.” Ray had a tremendous work ethic and was a natural craftsman/handyman. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, woodworking, fishing, and was a collector of many things. He enjoyed looking for fossils and rocks and would shine them up and put them in his rock garden. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.