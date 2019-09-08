September 16, 1927-September 5, 2019
DAVENPORT - Raymond D. Smith, 91, of Davenport passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High Street, in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Krell Cemetery, rural Muscatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Parish Nurses. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ray was born September 16, 1927, in Letts, Iowa, to Daniel and Ruth (Pratt) Smith. After his 1945 graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and then graduated from Chillicothe Business College.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Batchelor on October 15, 1950, in rural Muscatine, she preceded him in death on January 13, 2017.
Ray was a life-long athlete and especially enjoyed basketball and until age 84, senior softball. He was a passionate Hawkeye fan! Ray also loved flower gardening, shooting pool and playing cards. Supporting his family as an accountant at Caterpillar, he loved telling people that he was retired from CAT longer than he worked there! In his retirement, Ray served on the board of CEFCU affording enjoyable travel for himself and Barbara. He also volunteered as a church treasurer at Grace, where they were active members.
Those left to honor his memory include his children: Elizabeth Sanderson, South Dakota; Daniel (Mary Kate) Smith, New Jersey; Susan (James) McDonough, Chicago, Ill.; Joseph (Mary Ellen) Smith, Chicago; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Margaret.