March 15, 1928-August 27, 2018
BUFFALO — Raymond Martinez, 90, a resident of Buffalo, died Monday, August 27, 2018, at ManorCare at Hinsdale in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the LULAC Scholarship fund.
Raymond was born March 15, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas, to Cruz and Esperanza (Lopez) Martinez. On February 8, 1951, he married Jean Garcia. She preceded him in death in 1999. He then married Rosa Valladares in 2001.
Ray was a longtime resident of Buffalo, and served on the zoning board. He was a member of the LULAC and served as president. He worked at Sivyer Steel and retired from LaFarge Cement Plant. Ray was a member of the Calvary Seventh Day Adventist in Davenport and faithfully served as a deacon. Ray was a Scout leader and three of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He also coached Little League baseball. Ray was a good man who loved his family and was always willing to help another in need.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Rosa; sons, Steve (Debbie) Martinez of Roseville, California, Mike (Beth) Martinez of Davenport, and Dave (Bekah) Martinez of Carmel, Indiana; daughters, Vicki Martinez (fiancé John) of Bettendorf, and Rebecca (Bill) Lindholm of Peoria; step-children, Ayax (Vanessa) Agassini and Yaravi (Fernando) Garcia; brothers, Vincent (Lupe) Martinez, Hilbert (Claire) Martinez, John Guizar, Bill (Nancy) Guizar and Joe (Mary) Guizar; sisters, Lupe Serrano and Adela Martinez; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
In addition to his first wife, Jean, he was preceded in death by his sons, Raymond Jr., Gary and Rodney; siblings, Florence and Frank; grandchildren, Chad, Franklin and Rochelle; and daughter-in-law, Brenda.
