Raymond Misfeldt

September 1, 1925-August 18, 2018
ERIE - Raymond “Turk” Misfeldt, 92, of Erie, Ill., died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 22nd, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service.
Turk was born September 1, 1925, in Coe Township, rural Port Byron, Ill., the son of William and Louise (Falk) Misfeldt. He graduated from Erie High School in 1944.
Turk served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon his return home, he went to work at the Misfeldt Café. Later, he worked for the Erie Dairy, then Pearce Oil Company as a delivery driver, where he retired at the age of 65. To fill his time, he took a job working at the Erie Elementary School as a janitor, retiring at the age of 80.
Turk was a 70-year member of the Denton-Schreiner American Legion Post 582 in Erie and the Erie Masonic Lodge #667. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
He is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Sandi and Jeff Buller, Moline, Kris Thompson and Lionel McCallister, Rapids City, Ill., and Patti Misfeldt and Jon Mitton, East Moline; grandchildren, Paul (Amy) Buller, New Jersey, Anna Buller, Chicago, and Allison (Sean) Adams, Fulton; great-grandsons, Ethan and Victor Adams and Luca Buller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey in 2008; siblings, Evelyn Wierenga, Florence Misfeldt and William “Billy” Misfeldt.
