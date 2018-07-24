January 28, 1922-July 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Raymond Perlick 96, of Davenport, passed away July 21, 2018, at Senior Star at Elmore Place, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A graveside service, with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the All Veterans Memorial in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ray was born January 28, 1922, in Maywood, Illinois. He married Dorothy Bornholdt February 5, 1946, in Alhambra, California. She passed away November 21, 2008. They moved to Davenport in 1947.
Ray served in the US Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945. He retired from Tri City Electric in 1982 after 34 years; after retirement, he was employed at Koehler Electric Co., Davenport, retiring again in 1987. He is a member of the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge, the Mohassan Grotto and the Kaaba Shriners. He was an original founding member of the Grotto mini bikers and was in all the parades. He drove the bus to transport children to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing cards at the Moose and The Dugout and taking his dog, Polly ,for walks.
Ray is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Kolls, Rock Island, and Debbie (Dan) Cress, Davenport, five grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Metzler, Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Susan Cantrill, Preston, Iowa, Dawn (Tom) Dillon, Brian Cress, Tom Cress, of Davenport; and six great-grandchildren, Dustin Mangelsdorf, Samantha (Jake) Turner, Summer Dillon, Seth Dillon, Alexandria Campbell and Brooklyn Cress.
The family would like to thank Senior Star assisted living for the compassion and care they took with our dad. A special thank you to Richard Ross for making everything easier for dad and for being his good friend.