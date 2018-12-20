June 5, 1943-December 18, 2018
BENNETT, Iowa — Raymond W. Hennings, 75, of Bennett passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, with his family at his side at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
Raymond was born in Long Grove, Iowa, on June 5, 1943 to Melvin and Anna (Witt) Hennings.
He graduated from North Scott High School in 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Raymond married Karen S. Kahler on June 30, 1973, in Wilton, Iowa.
Ray farmed in Cedar and Scott Counties his entire life and drove a truck for local agri-businesses.
Farming was his passion. He loved being on the farm and outdoors. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting the local casinos. Above all, his greatest joy was his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Interment will be in the Inland Cemetery in Bennett with military honors.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter Joni (James) Shadrick of East Moline, Illinois; sons, Jeffrey Hennings and Randy (Stacey) Hennings, both of Bennett; seven grandchildren, Courtney and Amanda Shadrick, Shelby and Jeremiah Hennings and Tyler, Trevor and Tara Hennings; and his sister, Evelyn Finis of Eldridge, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adam 6 Foundation (Bennett Ambulance) in his memory.
