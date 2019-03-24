June 6, 1955-March 14, 2019
DAVENPORT - Raynard Hudson, 63, affectionately known as “Ray J,” departed this life on March 14, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church, 3526 N. Brady St., Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be from noon until time of service at the church.
Ray was born June 6, 1955, in Michigan City, Ind., to the union of Roy B. and Flora M (Hartfield) Hudson, Sr.
Ray confessed his life to Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He later moved to his membership to Temple Baptist Church.
Ray graduated from Elston Sr. High School, Michigan City. He worked at the Trolley Stop, Gershman Engineer, Sambo's, News-Dispatch, and the Salvation Army.
He enjoyed watching football, going to the movies, cooking, concerts, get togethers, Bingo, and most of all church.
Ray leaves to cherish his memory sisters Paula M. Hudson, Michigan City, Renee L. Hudson, Atlanta, and Donna J. (Dennis) Hood, Michigan City; Godson Demetrious Stroller, Davenport; special friends Cee – Cee Williams, Shawn Conner, and Kay Woods; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roy B. Hudson Jr. and Roscoe B. Hudson, Sr; sisters Pamela Lark and Vicki Hudson; nephew De'Andre N. Hudson; and great-niece Eisha Lark.
Arrangements entrusted to Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, IA.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Ray's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .