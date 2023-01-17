January 16, 1976-January 14, 2023

Rebecca “Becki” J. McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Port Byron, IL, died tragically in an auto accident in Cedar County, Iowa on Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 pm at the Church. A Celebration of her life will be from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Outing Club, 2109 N. Brady St., Davenport, also on Friday, January 20th. To honor Becki's bright persona, the family encourages everyone to wear bright colors to reflect her beauty and personality. Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of her daughters. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is in care of services.

Becki was born January 16, 1976, in Silvis, IL, the daughter of Ralston “Pen” Crouch and Judy (LaPorte) Crouch. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1994. She married Chuck McClaine on November 10, 1995 and to this union her two beloved daughters, Courtney and Brittnay were born. Becki was a Project Coordinator for area commercial constructions companies, spending the last 10 years working for Heart of America Group.

Becki lived by the motto “everything works out for us in the end”. She enjoyed hiking, working out, being outdoors, and spending time with friends. She liked to play cards and games with her family often. Her dog Princess and her granddogs Anakin, Obi, and Maggie held a special place in her heart. She was a very spiritual person who believed everything happened for a reason and we become stronger and better because of it. She also loved learning about new spiritual findings. Becki was a loving mother and daughter, and she cherished her family above all. With immeasurable positivity and light in her heart, Becki always acted with profound respect and grace to everyone she met which has made us all better humans, and she will not be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughters, Courtney (Ben) Tinsman, Bettendorf, Brittnay McClaine (Carter Wainwright), Port Byron; mother and step-father, Judy and Rick Allison, East Moline, Father, Ralston “Pen” Crouch; brothers, Ken (Teruko) Crouch, New Hartford, NY, Randy (Heather) Crouch, LeClaire, IA; step siblings, Melissa (Bill) Mumford, Parrish, FL, Traci (Kevin) Juhas, Millstadt, IL, Matthew (Jeni) Allison, Rapids City, IL, Amanda (Jeff) Vercautren, Big Rock, IL; nieces and nephews, Kaleb, Gabby, Clara, Austin, Garrett, Grace, Maxwell, Sydni, Jenna, Bre, Ethan, Erin, Owen, Dexter, Boston and Will. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman and Bernice LaPorte; paternal grandparents, Ralston, Sr. and Marjorie Crouch; and step grandparents, Ora and Josephine Allison. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.