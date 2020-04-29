January 3, 1951- April 26, 2020
TIPTON, Iowa -- Rebecca “Becky” Sue Paustian, 69, of Tipton, died suddenly at Mercy Hospital Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday evening, April 26, 2020.
Her family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be determined at a later date. All updated service information will be posted on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences and virtually sign her guest register book: www.fryfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers and in Becky's memory, the family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed in c/o Allen Paustian to 1020 Ridgeview Drive, Tipton, IA 52772.
Rebecca, daughter of Elmer William Belitz and Wilma Nadine (Voss) Belitz /Pearson was born on Wednesday, January 3, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated with the Tipton High School Class of 1969. She married Michael David Daedlow in 1969. They later divorced and Becky married Allen Edward Paustian on July 19, 1996, in Tipton, Iowa. She was an insurance accountant for medical companies in Iowa City until she retired in 2014. Becky was a member of the Lutheran faith. She loved outdoor activities to include; trips to the mountains, family vacations on Lake of the Ozarks and gardening. Becky also enjoyed watching her grandchildren excel at sporting events and helped deliver meals to shut-ins, for the Meals on Wheels program.
She is survived by her spouse Allen Paustian of Tipton, Iowa; five children, Amy Lenz of Tipton, Iowa, Jason (Lacey) Daedlow of Eldridge, Iowa, Brian (Lindsey) Paustian of Tipton, Iowa, Jason (Carly) Paustian of Tipton, Iowa, and Sean (Jill) Paustian of Tipton, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Eric Lenz, Austin Lenz, Haley Daedlow, Gabrielle Paustian, Hannah Paustian, Grayson Paustian, Mason Paustian, Brecken Welsh and Brycen Welsh; and one brother, Robert Belitz of Wilton, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Belitz and Wilma Pearson; brother, Joel Belitz and sister, Katherine “Kay” (Belitz) Chambliss.
