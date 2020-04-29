Rebecca “Becky” Sue Paustian

Her family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be determined at a later date. All updated service information will be posted on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences and virtually sign her guest register book: www.fryfuneralhome.com

Rebecca, daughter of Elmer William Belitz and Wilma Nadine (Voss) Belitz /Pearson was born on Wednesday, January 3, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated with the Tipton High School Class of 1969. She married Michael David Daedlow in 1969. They later divorced and Becky married Allen Edward Paustian on July 19, 1996, in Tipton, Iowa. She was an insurance accountant for medical companies in Iowa City until she retired in 2014. Becky was a member of the Lutheran faith. She loved outdoor activities to include; trips to the mountains, family vacations on Lake of the Ozarks and gardening. Becky also enjoyed watching her grandchildren excel at sporting events and helped deliver meals to shut-ins, for the Meals on Wheels program.