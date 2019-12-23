Rebecca J. “Becky” Gernant

A Visitation to Celebrate her Life will be held on Thursday, December 26, from 4-7 p.m. at the Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. A Women of the Moose Service will be Held at 6:45 p.m. followed by a 40 & 8 LeFemmes service at 7 p.m. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Rebecca Gernant Memorial Fund.

Becky was born on January 15, 1949, in Geneseo the daughter of Joseph & Donna (Keeney) Gabriel. She was united in marriage to William Gernant in 1973; they later separated and he passed away in 2015. Becky was a Household cleaning lady, cleaning for numerous families in the area and was so well thought of by her clients for her professional and courteous cleaning she did for them. She was an active and longtime member of the Women of the Moose, Geneseo Lodge #990 and the 40 & 8 LeFemmes in Annawan. She was an avid outdoors lady who enjoyed Hunting, Horseback Riding, her Bassett Hounds, and spending time with her Grandchildren., Daughter & Terry.