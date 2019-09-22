March 9, 1974-September 13, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Rebecca Marie Bevan, 45, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Becky was born March 9, 1974, in Davenport, Iowa, to Randall and Deberah (Buckley) Bevan. She was well-known for her love of sea turtles, her selfless nature, and her fierce devotion to her family and friends. She had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.
Survivors include her mother, Deb Eddy of Eldridge, her brother, Alex Eddy (Katie) of Chicago, her grandmother, Sharon Vaughn of Bettendorf, her aunt, Suzan Scully of Eldridge, her cousin, Matt Lundquist (Kim) of Rock Island, her uncle, Barry (Tracy) Buckley of Bettendorf, her uncle, Tim (Noreen) Bevan of Piedmont, Oklahoma, her faithful companion, Jason Vermeire of Port Byron, her Maltese, Riley, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Bevan.
In lieu of services, Becky expressed the wish of remembering her by going forth and living life to the fullest. Gifts in her memory may be made to the National Wildlife Federation and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
"I'm not gone, I'm right here. You can't see me, but I am here. I'll never leave you. I promise." - Wake Me Up! A True Love Story about Life After Death by Lyn Ragan
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.