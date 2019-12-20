August 27, 1972-December 18, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Rebecca Schaeckenbach, 47, a resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully at her home December 18, 2019.

Private services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Holy Family Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wise Guys Pizza on 53rd St. in Davenport from 12 - 3:00 p.m. Family and Friends are welcome. Memorials may be directed to Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home for the family.

Rebecca was born Aug 27, 1972, the daughter of Emma Schaeckenbach and the late Michael Schaeckenbach. She grew up in the west end of Davenport and was a graduate of West High School. She enjoyed playing softball, bike riding, an occasional casino trip, bingo and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Emma; her siblings, Tammy Gutting (Kevin), Kelly Foster (Pat), Allen Schaeckenbach (Kathleen), Helen Parker (Evan), Margaret Schaeckenbach (Ken), and David Schaeckenbach. She adored and loved her 12 nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made to Rebecca's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.