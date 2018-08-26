Rebecca Wilson

October 18, 1974-August 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - Rebecca A. Wilson, 43, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018, at her home.
Memorial services to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Friday prior to services. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Shelter.
Rebecca Ann Wilson was born October 18, 1974, in Gurnee, Illinois, the daughter of Robert J. and Betty Jo (Croxen) Wilson. She was a 1991 graduate of Durango Senior High School, Durango Colorado.
Rebecca was an animal lover. She enjoyed gardening, woodworking, cooking and craft projects. Rebecca was an avid fan of haunted houses, paranormal investigation, playing video games and participating in Karaoke, with her go-to song being Paul Revere by the Beastie Boys.
Rebecca is survived by her sisters; Barb King, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Christine Wilson, Sedro Woolley, Wash.; nephews, Jeffrey and Kevin King; step-mom, Debbie Wilson, Grantville, Pa.; her boyfriend, Rafael Morales, Davenport; and her cats, Snowy, Raider, Little Bit and Flynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Jo Wilson, who were from Grantville, Pennsylvania, and Bettendorf, Iowa; and a beloved cat, Sweetpea.
"Grief only exists where love lived first." -- Francesca Cox
