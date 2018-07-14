WALCOTT - Memorial services to celebrate the life of Renee Ann Sinksen, 41, of Walcott, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Walcott School Gymnasium. There will be no public visitation. A private burial will be held at a later date. Immediately following the memorial service, there will be a gathering in celebration of her life at the Walcott Coliseum.
Our loving Renee passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals after a courageous 10-month fight with stage 4 colon cancer. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Renee Ann Bell was born on March 24, 1977, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Wanda (Smith) Bell. After graduating from Davenport Central High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Iowa and her Master's degree in special education from St. Ambrose College. For the last 19 years, she has taught elementary education at Walcott and intermediate education at Wood Intermediate. She loved teaching especially the sciences. At the urging of their respective students at Wood Intermediate, Art, a fellow teacher, asked Renee out for a date and she accepted. They were married in Bettendorf on August 3rd, 2002.
During high school, Renee was a member of the swim team, golf team, was the self proclaimed captain of the flags and served as a youth counselor at Camp Conastoga where she received the nickname “Nay”. She also worked for a time at Chucky Cheese, and helped out in the nursery at St. Johns United Methodist Church. Later on, she became the coach of the North High School Color Guard, served as treasurer of the Walcott PTA, was a member of the Walcott Women, and was also a member of the Walcott Ball (WAB). She loved bowling, Zumba, Diet Pepsi, and recently took up crocheting. She was most proud to be a teacher and recently earned the title of Model Teacher from the Davenport Community Schools.
Surviving members of the family include – her Husband: Arthur Sinksen and their 3 Children: Isabel, Paige, and Addie of Walcott; her parents: Ray and Wanda Bell of Davenport; and her sister Rhonda Eckhart also of Davenport..
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Renee's Memorial Fund for the future education of her children.
“Life is not about how many years you lived, it's about how many hearts you have touched and made a lasting impression on…” and in Renee's own words “NAILED IT”
Renee we love you, Always have, Always will.
