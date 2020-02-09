Renita R. Roberts

April 28, 1961-February 6, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Renita R. Roberts, 58, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, in Davenport.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Renita was born April 28, 1961, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of James & Jennie (Chandler) Wagner.

She was a graduate of Marycrest College and was currently employed with Kwik Star. Renita adored her grandchildren and was “Nana” to them.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Richard Currier, Johnathon Currier and Michael Currier, all of Davenport; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Daniel, James and Bailee; her mother, Jennie Wagner of Davenport; her sisters, Fala (Michael) Brall of Davenport and Kimberly (Michael) Huffman of Arkansas; and her brother, Bill (Martha) Wagner of Oklahoma.

Renita was preceded in death by her father.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Renita's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

