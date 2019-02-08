Reverend John D. Langrehr
November 24, 1937-February 5, 2019
DAVENPORT - Reverend John D. Langrehr, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on February 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
John was born November 24, 1937, to Lester and Florence (Olsen) Langrehr in Clinton, Iowa. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s. On February 14, 1958, he married Carol Gregory. They enjoyed sixty-one years of marriage. Before retiring in the early 2000s, John was the director at the Christian Family Care Center, Rock Island, Ill.
John collected John Deere memorabilia, loved southern gospel music and attending the National Quartet Convention annually. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
Those left honoring John's memory include his loving wife, Carol; son, Joel (Mary) Langrehr; daughters, Teresa Anderson and Melissa Downey; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela; son, Jeffrey and grandson, James.