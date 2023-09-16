Rev. Kenneth L. Porter

September 20, 1961 - September 11, 2023

Rev. Kenneth L. Porter, 61, of East Moline, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. September 22, 2023 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline. Rev. P. Wonder Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the church. Memorials may be made to the family.

Kenneth Lee Porter was born September 20, 1961, in Paris, TN; first of eleven children to Thomas Lee and Johnnie Ruth Porter. He was a 1979 graduate of United Township High School, East Moline. KP enlisted in US Army 1983. He married Audrey Lynn Shivers August 18, 1990, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. KP worked for GMAHA from 1986-1999. He was employed at Metrolink from 1999-2017; he was operator #278. KP was licensed in the ministry October 18, 1998, and ordained June 3, 2000. He was an East Moline Interim Alderman and a past and present member of the GMAHA Board of Directors.

"KP or Rev" was a genuine soul, truly devoting his life to others and doing God's work. The smile that KP wore was there even thru his health struggles. He was a true warrior thru surviving kidney transplants, Kidney cancer and dialysis. "Well done, good and faithful servant" - Mt 25:23.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Audrey Porter; mother, Johnnie R. Brown; bonus mother, Daisy Porter; grandmother, Brooksie M. Teague; his children: Devar, April (Luciano), Ashley, Rashaad, and Aaron; nine grandchildren; siblings: Victoria, Anthony, Thomas Jr., Richard (Julie), Anitra, Michael, Lanelle, Princeton (Shaquana), Elden (Taquoya), Erland (Lavonda); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and his beloved dog, Flo Jo.

