Rev. Thomas F. Stratman

Dec. 20, 1925 - Aug. 19, 2023

Rev. Thomas F. Stratman, 97, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Stratman will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space of the Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Priest's Aid Society.

Thomas F. Stratman was born on December 20, 1925 in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Fred B. and Elma (Miller) Stratman. He entered the seminary at age 17 with the blessing of Bishop Henry Rohlman of the Davenport Diocese. He attended Loras College and graduated from St. Ambrose College in 1946, and Kenrick Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri in 1950. He was ordained to the priesthood at Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 6, 1950, by Bishop Ralph Hayes.

Fr. Stratman served his ministry for over 73 years. He retired from active ministry in 1996, but continued ministry at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and then at St. Andrew Parish in Blue Grass until 2008. He also served as a proofreader for The Catholic Messenger in addition to other volunteer activities.

When active he enjoyed playing golf and exercising.

Fr. Stratman is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Betty Stratman, Bettendorf; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his brother, Rev. William Stratman; he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Urban (Philonese) Stratman.

May they rest in peace.

