November 13, 1946- April 29, 2020

DAVENPORT — Rev. Thomas L. Parlette, 73, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, a private service will take place with burial in the Priest Circle at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.

Thomas L. Parlette was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, a son of Orville and Myrtle (Waggoner) Parlette. Father Parlette worked for the Army for nine years where he spent a majority of time as director of religious education at several Army posts, including Augsburg, Germany.

Father Parlette completed his theology studies at Catholic University and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O'Keefe on June 23, 1989, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Father Parlette served throughout the Diocese including Holy Family Parish in Ft. Madison, St. Ann's in Long Grove and retired from St. Alphonsus, Davenport.

Father Parlette was fluent in four languages, including German, French, and Spanish. He enjoyed reading, and you could often spot him on a daily walk.