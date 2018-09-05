Rev. William Swan
October 23, 1949-August 28, 2018
TOMAH, Wis. – The Rev. William F. “Bill” Swan, 68, of Tomah Wisconsin, passed away on August 28, 2018, at Serenity House hospice in Tomah. Born in Davenport on October 23, 1949, to Melvin and Zada (Wendel) Swan and raised in Rock Island, Bill graduated from Rock Island Senior High School in 1967 and in 1971 from Drake University. His marriage following graduation produced three wonderful children but ended in divorce. In 2001, he was united in marriage to Bonnie K. Barnett. He had owned a hardware store in Birchwood, Wisconsin, and then operated a dairy farm near Rice Lake, Wisconsin. In 1975, he began studies at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities and graduated in 1979 with a master's degree in divinity.
Bill served as pastor at several United Methodist churches in northwest Wisconsin, but his last 13 years of ministry were at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah, from which he retired. He served on the boards of numerous non-profit agencies and on various boards of the Wisconsin Annual Conference of UMC in Wisconsin, of which he was an ordained elder member. He was also a member of the Tomah Masonic Lodge and was proud to have been an Eagle Scout. Devoted to his family and an avid reader, he was very handy and enjoyed time at the family cabin on Birch Lake in Wisconsin.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Bekah Swan (Harry Steen) of Minneapolis, Sarah (Dann) Kleeberger and their sons, Jack and Sam, of Owatonna, Minnesota; a son, Joshua (Charmaine) Swan and their sons, Axel and Forrest, of Ashland Wisconsin; his brother, Wendel (Diane) Swan of Alexandria Virginia, and their children, Edward William Swan (Amanda Ferrell) of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kathryn Swan (Traian Dogaru) of Ellicott City, Maryland; a cousin, David (Janet) Wendel of Taylor Ridge; Bonnie's children, Mike (Laura) Fisher and their children, Daily and Isabel, of Homewood, Alabama, Carolyn (Zach) Platner and their children, Logan and Owen, of Chilton Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Tomah, with burial to follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, September 7, from 4 until 7p p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and also for visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.