March 17, 1939-September 13, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Reverend David A. Ulseth, 79, of Bloomington went to be with his Lord at 8:45 a.m. on September 13, 2018, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal, Illinois.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at New Life Fellowship Church, 9754 E. 1400 North Road in Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 1, 2018, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington. Interment will be in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, 4500 S. Lone Pine Drive in Springfield, Missouri.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Mark (Debbie) Ulseth; three grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ann Greve - Missionary to Cambodia and may be mailed to 1020 Ward Parkway, Springfield, MO 65810 or you may give online at https://giving.ag.org (you must enter “Ann Greve.”)
To express condolences online or read the full obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.