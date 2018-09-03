Rhoda Grunder

March 26, 1928 - August 30, 2018
WILTON - Rhoda E. Grunder, 90, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton.
Rhoda was born in Muscatine on March 26, 1928, to John and Evangeline Nehas.
She graduated from Reynolds High School and from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She taught in a country school in Muscatine County and continued to substitute teach in the Wilton and Durant Community Schools.
Rhoda married Donald C. Grunder on December 17, 1949, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2007.
Rhoda and Don owned Dilly Dally Antiques in Wilton, and she was an antique appraiser. She enjoyed working at the Iowa Information Center on Interstate 80.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and BPW both in Wilton. She enjoyed flower gardening and needle work.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa.
Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Rhoda is survived by her children: Connie (Mike) Hoekstra of Wilton, Pat (Tony) Todorich of Maquoketa, Cathy (Mark) Riggs of Durant, Pete (Theresa) Grunder of Wilton, Jeff (Karen) Grunder of Wilton and Dale (Jeanne) Howe of Ottumwa, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, brother Jim Nehas, and sister Georgia Vartanian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Manor Nursing Home activity fund in her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Manor for the loving care they provided to Rhoda.
