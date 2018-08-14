Ricardo Elnimeiri

September 21, 1972-August 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Ricardo (Rico) D. ELNimeiri, 45, of Davenport will be 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 16, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Additional funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the A.R. Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 South Cottage Grove, Chicago. Visitation at A.R. Leak & Sons will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Restvale Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois.
Rico passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 6, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Rico was the son of Dr. And Mrs. ELNimeiri. He was born on Sept. 21, 1972, in Chicago. Rico was one of the top executive car salesmen at Green Buick GMC in Davenport for the past eight years. He was also a talented barber, having worked at Q's Barber Shop in Moline.
Rico had a magnetic personality, filled with wit and humor. He had the Gift of Gab, always extending professional courtesy and respect to others, especially his elders. In his leisure he enjoyed karaoke entertainment.
Rico leaves to celebrate his life his father, Professor Dr. ELNimeiri, and mother Minister EL; his daughters, Asia Williams, Ciara Twyman, Dajanae Williams, Chanel Watkins; a close companion, Charisse Watkins; and two sisters, Jameelah and Nafeesah ELNimeiri.
