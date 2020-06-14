× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 19, 1950-June 11, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Richard A. Denny, 70, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Richard is survived by children, Michelle (Jason) Snell of Davenport, Richard (Ashley) Denny of Walcott; mother, Doris Denny of Winter Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Mikaila (Chance) Johnson, Kari Snell, Logan Snell, Lillyanna Denny; great-granddaughters, Marleigh and Gemma Johnson.

In addition to his father, William, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and two siblings.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.