February 19, 1950-June 11, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Richard A. Denny, 70, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Richard is survived by children, Michelle (Jason) Snell of Davenport, Richard (Ashley) Denny of Walcott; mother, Doris Denny of Winter Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Mikaila (Chance) Johnson, Kari Snell, Logan Snell, Lillyanna Denny; great-granddaughters, Marleigh and Gemma Johnson.
In addition to his father, William, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, and two siblings.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
